Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Bought by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.10% of Hubbell worth $8,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Hubbell by 2.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,591,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,505,000 after acquiring an additional 32,351 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,628,000. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 551,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $161.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $85.62 and a 52-week high of $172.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.18.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David G. Nord sold 24,697 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.91, for a total transaction of $3,677,630.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 211,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,507,866.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David G. Nord sold 24,847 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $3,589,149.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 211,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,564,175.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,944 shares of company stock valued at $10,188,737. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HUBB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hubbell from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Hubbell from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.33.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

