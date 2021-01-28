Hubii Network (HBT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $943.00

Hubii Network (CURRENCY:HBT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. In the last week, Hubii Network has traded up 98.9% against the dollar. Hubii Network has a market capitalization of $4.93 million and $943.00 worth of Hubii Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hubii Network token can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000986 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00072874 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.42 or 0.00892435 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006325 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00053186 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,402.44 or 0.04339525 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00014787 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00018002 BTC.

About Hubii Network

HBT is a token. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. Hubii Network’s total supply is 31,801,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,485,602 tokens. Hubii Network’s official website is www.hubii.com . Hubii Network’s official Twitter account is @hubiinetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hubii Network is /r/hubiinetwork . Hubii Network’s official message board is medium.com/@jacobotoll

Hubii Network Token Trading

Hubii Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hubii Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hubii Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hubii Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

