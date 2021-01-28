Hudson Executive Investment (NASDAQ:HEC) Trading Up 9.4%

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HEC) was up 9.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.66 and last traded at $11.65. Approximately 1,863,885 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 2,912,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment in the third quarter worth about $219,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment in the third quarter worth $301,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Hudson Executive Investment in the fourth quarter worth $446,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Executive Investment during the third quarter valued at $983,000. Institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

