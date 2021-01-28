Hudson Executive Investment (OTCMKTS:HECCU) Stock Price Up 9.4%

Shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECCU) traded up 9.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.70 and last traded at $12.59. 139,829 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 202,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.51.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.68.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in Hudson Executive Investment by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment during the third quarter worth $520,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Hudson Executive Investment by 55.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 310,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 110,887 shares in the last quarter.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

