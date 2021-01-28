Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Trading Down 16.3%

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)’s share price traded down 16.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.34 and last traded at $1.39. 1,803,205 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 1,358,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.25 million, a PE ratio of -5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.81.

In other news, Director Vincent P. Abbatecola sold 75,000 shares of Hudson Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $90,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 151,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,832.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hudson Technologies stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) by 189.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,599 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Hudson Technologies worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

