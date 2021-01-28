Hugh M. Queener Sells 5,901 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Stock

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 5,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $427,940.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 201,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,590,951.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $71.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.16. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $74.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $304.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.92%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $580,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $322,000. 75.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PNFP shares. Stephens assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.63.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

