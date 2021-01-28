Humaniq (HMQ) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.14 Million

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. In the last seven days, Humaniq has traded 30.5% higher against the US dollar. Humaniq has a market cap of $1.14 million and $31,576.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humaniq token can currently be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00070450 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.69 or 0.00894660 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006078 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00052531 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,409.80 or 0.04251212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00017910 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00014571 BTC.

Humaniq Profile

HMQ is a token. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com

Humaniq Token Trading

Humaniq can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

