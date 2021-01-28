Humanscape (HUM) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $265,553.00

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. In the last week, Humanscape has traded up 117.7% against the dollar. One Humanscape token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0257 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Humanscape has a total market capitalization of $12.90 million and approximately $265,553.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Humanscape Token Profile

Humanscape (HUM) is a token. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 501,809,285 tokens. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Buying and Selling Humanscape

Humanscape can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

