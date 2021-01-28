HUNT Achieves Market Cap of $9.13 Million (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 28th. One HUNT token can now be purchased for about $0.0828 or 0.00000243 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HUNT has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. HUNT has a total market capitalization of $9.13 million and approximately $3.90 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HUNT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00049594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00125502 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00263471 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00066304 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00064443 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $113.92 or 0.00333893 BTC.

HUNT Token Profile

HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 tokens. The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt . HUNT’s official website is hunt.town

HUNT Token Trading

HUNT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HUNT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUNT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.