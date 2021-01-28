Hunting PLC (HTG.L) (LON:HTG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $179.47

Shares of Hunting PLC (HTG.L) (LON:HTG) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $179.47 and traded as high as $209.20. Hunting PLC (HTG.L) shares last traded at $203.40, with a volume of 422,285 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Hunting PLC (HTG.L) from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 286.82 ($3.75).

The company has a market capitalization of £335.49 million and a P/E ratio of -1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 213.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 179.47.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

