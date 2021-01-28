Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Huntington Bancshares in a research note issued on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HBAN. Stephens lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.01.

HBAN opened at $13.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.38 and its 200 day moving average is $10.95. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 306,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 88,237 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,943,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,178,000 after purchasing an additional 71,949 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 800.5% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 93,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 83,280 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 81,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. 72.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.24%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

