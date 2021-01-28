HUSD Market Cap Achieves $445.43 Million (HUSD)

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 28th. In the last seven days, HUSD has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One HUSD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC on major exchanges. HUSD has a market capitalization of $445.43 million and approximately $195.28 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00072657 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.41 or 0.00890091 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006349 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00052658 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000209 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,411.42 or 0.04355902 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00014873 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00017889 BTC.
HUSD Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “
Buying and Selling HUSD
HUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
