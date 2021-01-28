HV Bancorp (NASDAQ:HVBC) Stock Price Down 1.2%

HV Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HVBC)’s share price dropped 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.36 and last traded at $16.36. Approximately 10,011 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 204% from the average daily volume of 3,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.56.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Get HV Bancorp alerts:

HV Bancorp (NASDAQ:HVBC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.01 million for the quarter.

HV Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Huntingdon Valley Bank that provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include NOW, money market, savings, and checking accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposit; and loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential real estate, commercial real estate, home equity, commercial business, construction, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

Featured Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for HV Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HV Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.