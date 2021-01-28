Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $457.95 Million

Analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) will post $457.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $392.91 million to $507.00 million. Hyatt Hotels posted sales of $1.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 64.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full year sales of $2.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $4.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hyatt Hotels.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.23). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

H has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Gordon Haskett raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Sunday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Hyatt Hotels presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

NYSE H opened at $65.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.46 and a beta of 1.53. Hyatt Hotels has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $94.98.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $1.0144 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.51%.

In related news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 31,098 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $2,338,569.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,904,267.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 679 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $48,270.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,867.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,909 shares of company stock worth $2,615,476 in the last 90 days. 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 552.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. 36.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hyatt Hotels (H)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.