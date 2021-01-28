HyperCash Price Up 4.5% Over Last Week (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 28th. During the last week, HyperCash has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. HyperCash has a market capitalization of $31.04 million and $5.65 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperCash coin can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00002104 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,592.52 or 0.99422395 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00024950 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.79 or 0.00807722 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.06 or 0.00314392 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.63 or 0.00178840 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002624 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001937 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00031936 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003743 BTC.

HyperCash Profile

HyperCash (CRYPTO:HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,012,148 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HyperCash is h.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

HyperCash Coin Trading

HyperCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

