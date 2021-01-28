HyperDAO Price Hits $0.0074 on Exchanges (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. During the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One HyperDAO token can now be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperDAO has a market capitalization of $2.85 million and $11,502.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HyperDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00048278 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00125873 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00269973 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00067736 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00066222 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.03 or 0.00315471 BTC.

HyperDAO Profile

HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,693,551 tokens. The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com . The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

HyperDAO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HyperDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.