HyperDAO Price Tops $0.0074 on Top Exchanges (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 28th. One HyperDAO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. HyperDAO has a total market cap of $2.85 million and approximately $11,502.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HyperDAO has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00048278 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00125873 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00269973 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00067736 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00066222 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.03 or 0.00315471 BTC.

HyperDAO Profile

HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,693,551 tokens. The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao . The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com

HyperDAO Token Trading

HyperDAO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

