Hyperion (HYN) Achieves Market Cap of $2.43 Million

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 28th. Over the last week, Hyperion has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar. One Hyperion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0576 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular exchanges. Hyperion has a market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $29,012.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00067907 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $295.63 or 0.00895568 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006081 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00049329 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,384.77 or 0.04194897 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00014831 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017926 BTC.

About Hyperion

HYN is a coin. It launched on August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 8,211,921,054 coins and its circulating supply is 42,260,863 coins. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space . Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Hyperion Coin Trading

Hyperion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

