HyperQuant Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (HQT)

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 28th. HyperQuant has a total market capitalization of $27,259.02 and approximately $2.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HyperQuant has traded up 35.9% against the US dollar. One HyperQuant token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00072874 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.42 or 0.00892435 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006325 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00053186 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,402.44 or 0.04339525 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00014787 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00018002 BTC.

HyperQuant Profile

HyperQuant is a token. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net . The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

HyperQuant can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperQuant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

