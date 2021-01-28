i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $40.48 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) will announce $40.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $39.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $43.31 million. i3 Verticals posted sales of $41.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full year sales of $174.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $165.25 million to $185.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $198.65 million, with estimates ranging from $185.00 million to $213.73 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for i3 Verticals.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $38.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.47 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. i3 Verticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.44.

In other i3 Verticals news, Director David M. Wilds sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $10,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,334,235.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Frederick Stanford sold 28,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $837,261.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 432,120 shares of company stock valued at $11,778,061. Corporate insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IIIV. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the third quarter worth $5,616,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 139.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 146,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 85,442 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the third quarter worth $1,795,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 37.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 217,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after buying an additional 59,104 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 453.6% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 68,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 56,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of i3 Verticals stock opened at $28.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.01 and a 200-day moving average of $27.18. i3 Verticals has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $37.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $886.13 million, a PE ratio of -718.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

