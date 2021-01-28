IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) PT Raised to $240.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $154.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.71.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Shares of IAC stock opened at $209.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.23. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $214.73.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $788.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.89 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,106 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,506,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,080,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

Featured Article: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.