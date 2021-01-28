IBM Retirement Fund Acquires 525 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the third quarter worth $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the third quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 2,057.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on OKTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Okta from $282.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Okta from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Okta from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.80.

Shares of OKTA opened at $251.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a PE ratio of -130.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $259.34 and its 200-day moving average is $228.07. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $287.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Okta’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total value of $10,560,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,638 shares in the company, valued at $14,497,031.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $245,330.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,168.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 296,650 shares of company stock worth $72,353,557 over the last 90 days. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

