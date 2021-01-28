IBM Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Mirova purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $1,137.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,207.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,179.67. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $684.91 and a 52 week high of $1,297.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.72 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $14.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James raised shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1,500.00 to $1,565.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,500.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,323.71.

In related news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 4,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,128.00, for a total transaction of $5,006,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,633 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,024. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas B. Newbern sold 15,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,145.64, for a total transaction of $17,490,485.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,551,631.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,324 shares of company stock valued at $56,705,108 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

