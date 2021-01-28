IBM Retirement Fund Buys 1,467 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 19.2% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,929,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,124,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530,582 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,762,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,651,000 after acquiring an additional 55,278 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,796,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,969,000 after buying an additional 52,240 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,573,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,355,000 after buying an additional 41,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,673,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,128,000 after buying an additional 195,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 24,665 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total transaction of $2,505,470.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,426.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 4,501 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $475,260.59. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 214,342 shares in the company, valued at $22,632,371.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $90.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.62. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.01 and a 52-week high of $109.53.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 14th will be given a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.67%.

WEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.45.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.