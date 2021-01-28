IBM Retirement Fund Buys 615 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 118.9% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 90.9% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $217.30 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $234.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.10. Atlassian Co. Plc has a one year low of $110.01 and a one year high of $250.03. The company has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.06, a P/E/G ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 25.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $459.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Atlassian’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TEAM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlassian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.33.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

