IBM Retirement Fund Buys 780 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.4% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.1% in the third quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 5,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.9% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 25.6% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $10,014,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSI. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TD Securities upgraded Motorola Solutions to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. William Blair began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $179.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.07.

MSI opened at $171.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $170.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.27. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.77 and a 1 year high of $187.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.17%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.