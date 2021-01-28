IBM Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Ball by 65.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Ball in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Ball in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Ball by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ball by 148.5% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $2,816,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 24,990 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $2,333,816.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 206,724 shares of company stock worth $19,560,653. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Ball from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

BLL opened at $85.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. Ball Co. has a one year low of $51.26 and a one year high of $102.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

