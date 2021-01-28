IBM Retirement Fund Has $1.03 Million Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,508 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 147.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AME. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.27.

In other AMETEK news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $737,132.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,234,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 83,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.72, for a total transaction of $9,775,468.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,601,047.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,344 shares of company stock worth $19,650,260. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $111.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.82 and a 1 year high of $125.81.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

