IBM Retirement Fund Has $51.30 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.5% of IBM Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $51,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Benchmark increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,650.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,664.94.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total transaction of $6,401,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at $23,873,200.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,232.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.66, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3,193.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,178.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.