IBM Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,876 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,041 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,593,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at $19,233,000. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 16,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 61,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,860,000 after acquiring an additional 8,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RNG opened at $358.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $379.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.42. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.85 and a 12 month high of $405.46. The firm has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -291.26 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $303.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RNG shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on RingCentral from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.38.

In other RingCentral news, Director Robert I. Theis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $596,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,549,444. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 12,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.82, for a total value of $3,537,686.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,100,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,519 shares of company stock worth $70,165,159 over the last ninety days. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RingCentral Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.