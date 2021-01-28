IBM Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 659,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,643,000 after buying an additional 18,565 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 361,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,796,000 after buying an additional 49,770 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $49.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.92 and a 200 day moving average of $47.66. The firm has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $53.99.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Several research analysts have commented on ADM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,556,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $751,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,440,084.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

