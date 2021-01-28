IBM Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in Moderna by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 2.2% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 100.0% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRNA stock opened at $155.73 on Thursday. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $178.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $61.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.16). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 828.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 3,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $699,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,554,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,766,504. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $1,736,400.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 454,667 shares of company stock worth $56,254,830. 29.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on Moderna from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Moderna from $92.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.11.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

