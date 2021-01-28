Icade SA (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Icade SA (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Icade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Icade in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Icade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Icade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDMGF opened at $82.58 on Thursday. Icade has a 52 week low of $50.60 and a 52 week high of $105.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.72.

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citiesÂlocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associationsÂ As an office and healthcare property investor (portfolio value of Â11.6bn as of 06/30/2020 on a proportionate consolidation basis) and as a property developer (2019 economic revenues of nearly Â1bn), Icade has been able to reinvent the real estate business and foster the emergence of tomorrow's greener, smarter and more responsible cities.

