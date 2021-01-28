ICG Enterprise Trust Plc (ICGT.L) (LON:ICGT) Trading Up 2.4%

ICG Enterprise Trust Plc (ICGT.L) (LON:ICGT) shares rose 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 956 ($12.49) and last traded at GBX 956 ($12.49). Approximately 44,280 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 57,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 934 ($12.20).

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 922.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 854.57. The stock has a market cap of £657.41 million and a P/E ratio of 8.20.

ICG Enterprise Trust Plc (ICGT.L) Company Profile (LON:ICGT)

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for ICG Enterprise Trust Plc (ICGT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICG Enterprise Trust Plc (ICGT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.