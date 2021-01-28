ichi.farm (ICHI) Trading 6.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 28th. During the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. ichi.farm has a market cap of $1.26 million and $4,819.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ichi.farm coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.34 or 0.00012723 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00049594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00125502 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00263471 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00066304 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00064443 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.92 or 0.00333893 BTC.

ichi.farm Coin Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins.

ichi.farm Coin Trading

ichi.farm can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ichi.farm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ichi.farm using one of the exchanges listed above.

