ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.84

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.84 and traded as high as $14.48. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $14.32, with a volume of 12,450,221 shares.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ICICI Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 6th.

Get ICICI Bank alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ICICI Bank Limited will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harding Loevner LP raised its holdings in ICICI Bank by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 51,342,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $504,692,000 after buying an additional 603,766 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ICICI Bank by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,892,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $454,212,000 after buying an additional 18,159,030 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ICICI Bank by 125.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,329,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $445,593,000 after buying an additional 25,195,190 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ICICI Bank by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,701,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,988,000 after buying an additional 870,194 shares during the period. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,670,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,040,000 after purchasing an additional 329,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

About ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates in Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Others Banking segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for ICICI Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICICI Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.