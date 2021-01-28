Iconic Token Price Up 19.7% Over Last 7 Days (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. During the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded up 19.7% against the US dollar. One Iconic Token token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000513 BTC on major exchanges. Iconic Token has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and $1,334.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Iconic Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00049594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00125502 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00263471 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00066304 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00064443 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $113.92 or 0.00333893 BTC.

Iconic Token Token Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,978,073 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,178,073 tokens. The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding . The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token

Iconic Token Token Trading

Iconic Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Iconic Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iconic Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.