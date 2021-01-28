IDEX (IDEX) Price Up 20.1% This Week

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One IDEX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0404 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges. IDEX has a market capitalization of $22.80 million and $1.49 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IDEX has traded 20.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00072011 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $298.13 or 0.00909438 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006238 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00054068 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,428.16 or 0.04356550 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014687 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00017982 BTC.

IDEX Coin Profile

IDEX (IDEX) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 564,070,518 coins. The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . IDEX’s official website is idex.market . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

Buying and Selling IDEX

IDEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

