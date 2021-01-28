IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 1,085 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $633,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michel Vounatsos acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $241.31 per share, with a total value of $748,061.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on BIIB. Bank of America lowered shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $268.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.97.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $265.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $374.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

