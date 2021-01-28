IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 18,698 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 65.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,698 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 36,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 74,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 121,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 21,884 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,514,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 11,623 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHYG opened at $45.42 on Thursday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $46.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.36 and its 200 day moving average is $44.53.

