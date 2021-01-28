IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 2,305 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hardy Reed LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 46,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 18,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 156.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock opened at $206.22 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $110.05 and a 52-week high of $216.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.72.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

