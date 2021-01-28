IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 9,703 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,703 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.11% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMB. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,187,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,025,000 after acquiring an additional 190,525 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 710,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,488,000 after acquiring an additional 168,159 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,243,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,133,000 after acquiring an additional 145,469 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,042,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,978,000.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

FMB stock opened at $57.02 on Thursday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.96 and a fifty-two week high of $57.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.16.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.