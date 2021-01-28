IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 231.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,757 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.11% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDYG. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 2,564.3% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 187,887 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $9,079,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 582,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,433,000 after buying an additional 60,544 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 470.7% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 62,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after buying an additional 51,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,917,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $71.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.51. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $34.68 and a twelve month high of $75.49.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.