IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,918 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,157,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $620,607,000 after purchasing an additional 99,132 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,858,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,982,000 after purchasing an additional 82,132 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 14.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,543,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,122,000 after acquiring an additional 328,145 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.3% during the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,903,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,127,000 after acquiring an additional 178,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 30.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,650,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,583,000 after acquiring an additional 383,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHKP. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.90.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $133.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.72 and a 200 day moving average of $123.44. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $80.06 and a 12 month high of $139.26. The firm has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

