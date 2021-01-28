IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 1,026.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,213 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 34,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $108.21 on Thursday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $97.45 and a 1-year high of $108.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.05 and its 200 day moving average is $108.03.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.