IFP Advisors Inc Buys 2,291 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 912.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALGN. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,012,000 after buying an additional 213,457 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 163.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 228,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,754,000 after purchasing an additional 141,709 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 280.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 189,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,971,000 after purchasing an additional 139,592 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $60,017,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 138,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,403,000 after purchasing an additional 80,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology stock opened at $509.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $537.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $406.14. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.88 and a fifty-two week high of $579.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALGN. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $563.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Align Technology from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $441.00.

In related news, SVP Zelko Relic sold 22,886 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total transaction of $11,008,166.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,557,462. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George J. Morrow sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,110,384.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,364 shares of company stock worth $20,375,194 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

