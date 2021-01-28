IFP Advisors Inc Buys 24,045 Shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 1,095.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,045 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.21% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth about $125,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000.

Get First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

FPXI stock opened at $70.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.44. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $30.13 and a twelve month high of $74.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.