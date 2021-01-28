IFP Advisors Inc Buys 39,209 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 622.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,209 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.36% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 118.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 145.1% during the third quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF stock opened at $46.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.28 and a 200-day moving average of $42.75. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $48.78.

