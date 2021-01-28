IFP Advisors Inc Buys Shares of 53,056 Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYC)

IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 53,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,000. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 1.96% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYC opened at $27.07 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.00. Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $27.86.

