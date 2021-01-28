IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,425 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,628 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bainco International Investors increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 236,289 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,382,000 after acquiring an additional 9,425 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 51.6% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,119,490 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $98,048,000 after acquiring an additional 721,524 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 41.0% in the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 24,273 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,053 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 919,181 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $48,165,000 after acquiring an additional 24,576 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 34,193 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley restated a “top pick” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.84.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $48.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.59. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The company has a market capitalization of $221.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.